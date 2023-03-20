Animal expert Jay Brewer had a close call with a python while it was protecting its eggs recently

The close encounter incident was captured in a viral TikTok video with over two million views

Netizens were surprised that Jay Brewer was not scared during the event, and some expressed concern for his safety

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Close call! Jay Brewer almost got bitten while handing a python. @jayprehistoricpets/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Do not try this at home! Animal expert Jay Brewer had an incredibly close call with a python in a recent viral post on TikTok. The snake was sitting on top of its egs, and probably assumed he was a threat.

Jay Brewer has close call with protective python

The video had over two million views at the time of publishing, but even though it looks scary, the expert showed even more excitement for his.

You can watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@Sharonanne☀️ said:

"Snake almost kills him “that is incredible”."

@Jay Brewer replied:

"It’s not that serious."

@Lions__ said:

"Bro almost opened the pearly gates."

@Spring Biscuit added:

"She is really protecting her babies, you can't even look at them."

@Jesterjefferson said:

"You should have been Neyo in the Matrix."

@Ann Ocho said:

"Be careful."

@userkellyk added:

"Felt that breeze."

@Karthi said:

"Straight for the face,"

Beware of venomous rattlesnakes in Texas

In other terrifying snake stories, Briefly News reported on a company named Big Country Snake Removal sharing a TikTok post showing at least seven slithering snakes in one area. The video garnered over one million views at the time of publishing.

@Craig Markham said:

"It’s like one of those bad dreams."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News