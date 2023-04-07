NASA has announced the four-person crew of the Artemis II mission, scheduled for launch in late 2024

The diverse crew comprises Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Jeremy Hansen

The Artemis II mission represents a critical step towards NASA's goals of establishing a permanent human presence on and near the Moon

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Official crew portrait for Artemis II, from left: NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Image: Josh Valcarcel / NASA

Source: UGC

NASA has announced the four astronauts who will make up the crew of Artemis II, scheduled for launch in late 2024. This mission will send them on a 10-day journey culminating in a flyby of the Moon. While they will not land on the surface, they will be the first people to leave Earth's immediate vicinity and the first near the Moon in more than 50 years.

The Artemis II Crew

The crew of Artemis II comprises a diverse and highly experienced team of Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. Wiseman is the mission's commander, and Glover is the pilot. Hammock Koch is the mission specialist, and Jeremy Hansen represents Canada. NASA has emphasized building a politically sustainable lunar program by fostering the participation of a diverse group of people and countries.

The Artemis II Mission

According to Daily Maverick, the Artemis II mission will test the technology and equipment necessary for future lunar landings and is a significant step towards NASA's planned journey back to the surface of the Moon. The flyby will take the Orion capsule in one pass around the Moon's far side.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

During the flight, the crew will monitor the spacecraft and test a new communication system that will allow them to send more data and communicate more easily with Earth than previous systems. The success of the Artemis II mission is critical to NASA's goals of establishing a permanent human presence on and near the Moon.

May 8 launch for private mission to ISS with Saudi astronauts

In other space news, Briefly News reported two astronauts from Saudi Arabia, including the first Saudi woman, will blast off from Florida on May 8 on a private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Axiom Space and NASA officials said Thursday. Rayyanah Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher, will become the first Saudi woman to voyage into space and will be joined on the mission by fellow Saudi Ali Al-Qarni, a fighter pilot.

Source: Briefly News