A viral Twitter post showed a well-trained Orangutan at Safari World in Bangkok accompanying a woman and acting like her companion

The woman joked in the video caption that the Orangutan really thought it was in a relationship with her

The video sparked reactions from netizens, some finding it amusing while others speculating that the Orangutan may have done this before with other women

Match made in heaven. An Orangetun bags a hun at the Safari.

"Smooth as an Orangutan" should be a new phrase because this brother is one smooth operator. A viral Twitter post showed a woman visiting Safari World in Bangkok - and her companion was a well-trained Orangutan.

"This Orangutan really thought he was my man," she said in the video caption.

Trained monkey seduces young woman at Safari World

Some things are hard to believe but make much sense when you see them. You can watch the interaction in the post below:

Netizens did not know what to make to of the video

@MrTyhali said:

"He's done this to many women, I'm afraid. "

Powerful Elephant Triumphs Over Lion

In other intelligent animal stories, Briefly News reported a humorous situation unfolding between an elephant and a lion at a well in South Africa, culminating in an amusing outcome. The wildlife platform, Latest Sightings, shared a video of the incident, in which a lion was seen resting by the well at the Balule Game Reserve.

As an elephant appeared, the lioness became alert and watched as the pachyderm dipped its trunk into the well to drink.

Source: Briefly News