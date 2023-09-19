A video of three domesticated pit pulls that resemble leopards got tongues wagging on social media

The viral footage ignited a heated conversation on TikTok about the controversial topic of cross-breeding

People were both fascinated and infuriated by the sight of the playful and fierce dogs on their timelines

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A TikTok video of a pit bull playing with his pups sparked a debate. Image: @lilzbullzmarbella

Source: TikTok

A dog owner who painted his dogs to appear like leopard pit bulls caused a stir on TikTok.

Many people across the world were convinced the ferocious animals were cross breeds and they lashed out.

Animal welfare concerns

They raised ethical concerns about mixing the genes of a domesticated animal and a wild one. Many mentioned that the mixture could pose a danger to the community and also affect the health of the animals.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Leopard-like pit bulls go viral

However, it appears the dog owner has managed to grow his TikTok page @lilzbullzmarbella by simply fooling people with the painted pit bulls.

The video of the dog and his two puppies has been viewed more than 9 million times and shows no sign of stopping.

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemn cross-breeding

Viewers expressed their fury in the comments saying the combination of the two genetics is not suitable.

Read some of the comments below:

@KingKawiGamesPlays mentioned:

"Omg I have never seen a leopard pit bull before and you have three of them."

@dsfds32 stated:

"They look beautiful, adorable but such a dangerous mix."

@abigailmula0 said:

"This is so dangerous."

@A14bep posted:

"Omg stop cross-breeding! Those genetics don't work. People are just ruining the breed!"

@VictoriaAmy commented:

"Thank God, these will be a banned breed. Utter ridiculous!"

@sjl788 added:

"The dog collars speaks volumes about the owner!"

@Sabsterrs wrote:

"You should serve jail time with some Cheetas in the same room."

@AlexaPetra77 stated:

"Breeders like you are dangerous. Aesthetics come after temperament and health."

Mzansi amazed by Pit Bull owner who spoils her dog with gourmet meals and coconut oil: "Routine is good"

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are in disbelief at a pit bull owner who feeds her dog top-class food, brushes its teeth daily and puts coconut oil on its coat.

The dog is fed gourmet meals that include steak, omelettes and pancakes, and the dog's soft life has Mzansi wondering if this dog is not her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News