Canva crashed on July 2, leaving thousands of users unable to upload images or open their projects

The design platform logged several rounds of fixes throughout the day before the issue was fully resolved

Users in Australia and New Zealand could still notice slower load times even after the main outage ended

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Canva logo. Image: Canva

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Design platform Canva suffered a major outage on July 2, disrupting users worldwide badly. Thousands could not upload images, open existing projects or work smoothly on the platform.

Complaints started piling up fast once the trouble began early in the day. Many people said their images simply refused to upload, no matter what they tried. Others reported that entire projects failed to load properly on their screens at all. Some users described the whole platform freezing completely while they tried to keep working.

Reports of trouble first appeared on outage tracking sites like Downdetector soon after. Hundreds of users flagged similar issues within a fairly short space of time that morning. The complaints followed a familiar pattern across most affected accounts and different devices used. People trying to upload images or videos found the process stalling badly or failing outright.

Canva later confirmed on its own status page that something had genuinely gone wrong. The company posted several updates throughout the day as its engineers worked on fixes.

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Timeline of the outage

At 10:47 AEST, Canva said it had pinned down the exact issue causing the trouble. A fix was rolled out soon after, and the team began monitoring the results closely. By 12:21 AEST, a related problem apparently surfaced once again for several users. Engineers pushed through another fix a short while later that same day. At 16:44 AEST, Canva finally marked the whole incident as fully resolved.

Even after that, some users kept facing noticeably slower load times on the platform. Canva said people in Australia and New Zealand might notice this slowdown the most. The company has not explained exactly what technical fault caused the outage. Most platforms rarely share the deeper root cause behind incidents like this one.

For everyday users, the outage still caused real frustration and plenty of wasted time. Uploads failed, projects would not open, and everything on the platform felt slower than usual. Simple fixes like refreshing the page or restarting the app helped some people through it. Clearing the browser cache or switching networks solved the problem for quite a few others.

Canva remains hugely popular, with over 150 million users worldwide relying on it daily. Even a short outage like this one tends to cause plenty of complaints online.

See the full report here.

Source: Briefly News