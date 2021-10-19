Some bridesmaids at a wedding wore two different outfits and got social media talking after their videos emerged online

While some welcomed the idea of bridesmaids having two different outfits, others felt the idea was totally wasteful

The bridesmaid entertained guests at the party with their amazing dancing skills as they took to the dancefloor

Some bridesmaids at a wedding ceremony have got many talking on social media after wearing two outfits for the occasion.

In one of the videos that were shared on Instagram by @ms_asoebi, the bridesmaid could be seen wearing the same style off the shoulder gown as they took to the dancefloor to display their dancing skills.

The bridesmaid wore two outfits and got many talking on social media. Photo credit: @ms_asoebi

They proved to the guests at the party that they didn't come to play as they danced to Olakira's In My Maserati.

The second video shows the ladies dancing in another outfit as some guests captured the moment on camera.

Social media reacts

Peeps on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @gbengaartsmith said:

"Perhaps the bride sponsored the change of outfit because...what in the name of "inawo" is that?"

@emboossive_cakes_n_events wrote:

"Where una Dey see friends who can turn out for you like this.....it’s era of fake friends."

@official_sandylopez commented:

"They even had same type of weaves on.. okrrrrrrrrrrrrr."

@haleemahgegeletadahlymarh said:

"Please who will pay for 2 outfits?"

@egbebaby wrote:

"I was thinking of this last week..bridesmaids changing with the bride and this is good."

