Focalistic has been the talk of the town on social media after he deposited a large sum of cash into Davido’s account

Davido asked for money from the artist he had in the past and Focalistic showed his gratitude with one million naira

People had a lot to say about what went down, some loving the generosity and others thinking it was a scam

Mzansi rapper Focalistic has been trending on social media as a result of a crazy request by Nigerian popstar Davido.

Focalistic was among many people who made hefty donations to Nigerian star Davido on Wednesday. Image: @focalistic and @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shared his banking details on social media recently, asking artists he had helped in the past to help him out with a little green. TimesLIVE reports that it was a dare that turned out quite profitable for the artist.

Focalistic jumped on it, giving Davido one million naira, which converts to around R40 000, and fans were living for this kind of energy.

Take a look at what some had to say about it:

@OlumuyiwaBlog feels it was a publicity stunt:

“I talk am say dis Davido's challenge of raising money for his Rolls Royce is a publicity stunt. dropped a preview of his new song with Focalistic, Champion sound. Using money to chase money. Davido's handlers are good. Upcoming artists should learn from the master himself @davido.”

@BlackWestking had a good chuckle:

“Davido called out Baddo, Kizz Daniel, Focalistic, Diamond Platnumz to send him money”

@__ayodeji_ feels another deposit needs to be made:

@_GraceZA thought it was hella sweet:

