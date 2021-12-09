David, 74, and 22-year-old Claudine have been dating for four years and are planning to walk down the aisle soon

David, a 76-year-old man is 54 years older than his youthful wife and most of the time, they are often mistaken for a grandfather and his granddaughter or father and daughter

Despite friends and the public criticising Cluadine for falling in nlove with an old man, her parents supported her

Claudine said many claimed she married David so tha she could inherit his possessions but she revealed that he is not rich

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

They say age is just but a number and we all agree to that. The love story of 22-year-old Claudine and David is a great example.

David and Claudine are a true definition of love wins. Photo: AfriMax.

Source: UGC

David, a 76-year-old man is 54 years older than his youthful wife and most of the times, they are often mistaken for a grandfather and his granddaughter or father and daughter.

Love wins

Speaking to AfriMax the couple revealed that they met in church a few years ago and fell in love. They have been together for four years now.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

David was an intercessor in church and always prayed to God to bless him with a lover and one day Claudine showed up and a voice from nowhere told him that 'this is your suitable partner'. He had never been married before and he spends most of his time in church spreading the gospel.

"I prayed and fasted," he said.

Sharing her story, the young lady said after meeting, she never thought they would fall in love because she always saw him as a father.

Claudine said they were criticised over their age difference but that never changed her feelings towards him.

"People will talk but there is nothing that will change since I love him. They would say we don't match but I told them a loving heart is enough," she said.

Friends discouraged her to ditch the man, claiming he would die and leave her but she gave them a deaf ear.

"I never fell in love looking to inherit possessions." she said.

Claudine pampered her better half with love and she said:

"He makes me happy and always lifts me. No other man has ever did this to me."

The lady said her parents never had a problem with her choice to settle with David.

David proposes

The 76-year-old proposed to Claudine and she said yes. The couple is set to tie the knot soon.

Identical twin sisters dating 40-year-old man want to get pregnant same time

Earlier, Briefly News popular identical twin sisters dubbed the world's most identical twins have stated that they want to get pregnant together at exactly the same period.

The Australian ladies identified as Anna and Lucy DeCinque are so close to the point that they do everything together.

The sisters eat, sleep, shower and poo together. They also spend every minute together, wear the same clothes and even have a shared partner, 40-year-old Ben Byrne.

Source: Briefly.co.za