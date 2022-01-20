A young lady, Oliver, was bedridden for eight years because there was no money for medical care after she broke her back

With the help of Afrimax TV, she got donations that covered her medical bill and she was able to use her feet again

Many Instagram users praised God on her behalf and thanked those who contributed to Oliver's welfare

A young lady, Oliver, who broke her spine while mopping the floor, became bedridden for eight years before help finally came.

The lady's family was poor and could not get money for her treatment. However, after Afrimax TV interviewed Oliver, monetary contributions came, and she was able to go to the hospital.

Many people prayed for those who contributed towards her welfare. Photo source: @afrimax_tv

Her story changed

The lady's sister was always crying, hopeless that Oliver might die from the pain before that moment. After her treatment, the lady started walking with the help of crutches. After some time, she got on her feet and used them.

A part of the video documentary showed her praising God with other people for her help.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

iam_large_042g said:

"Dis made me smiles I swear, may God reward y'all.

winimykur said:

"God bless the entire crew of Afrimax and the contributors."

snicks1111 said:

"God bless you guys abundantly."

honeybelle85 said:

"Oh wow! It wasn't that bad just finances. God bless you all, Thank God for her."

emakporhope said:

"Wow, indeed a miracle all glory to God."

euniceswit said:

"Wooow Thank you Lord, thank you to all that assisted."

ahwenepa3nkasa said:

"Way Maker, Miracle Worker,Promise Keeper! That’s who U’re,Lord."

Security man lost his leg

