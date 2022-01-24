Ace broadcaster and television presenter, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has marked her 52nd birthday with breathtaking photos

Before the special day, the renowned media titan released portraits to ring out her coming birthday

Celebrities and fans have reacted and commented birthday compliments, with many gushing over her youthful hue and looks

Turning 52 looks good on media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti as her birthday photos give a closer look at her ageless hue despite being over half a century old.

The ace broadcaster and television show host has released breathtaking frames to mark her new age today [Sunday], January 23.

Anti appeared in a gorgeous floor-length green ensemble consisting of embroidery and coordinated her looks with colourful beads, a stunning fashion ring, and large earrings.

Forever green and beautiful

Delivering the classy photos, she wrote:

''Ok, now this is 52! Like a tree planted by the waters, my leaves are forever green!

''Yes, they may whither sometimes, but fresh leaves always pop up!! Stronger and more beautiful!''

Prior to her birthday

Before the big moment, Anti splashed several portraits on her socials with messages to ring out her coming birthday.

Her first photos show her in a long red dress with embroidery. She sported an all-black outfit and colourful beads in the second gallery.

The stunning pre-birthday and birthday photos have garnered tons of reactions and comments from media personalities and fans. Briefly News has selected a few below:

Cookieteegh only shared imojis

''.''

Minalyntouch

said:

''God bless you mama.''

Lingee85 commented:

''Happy birthday beautiful 52 Auntie.''

Estherasieduefya said:

''Happy birthday sweet mom, God has more to do with you.''

Abrafis_hub added:

''Happy birthday, Mummy. Age in Grace. You are blessed and highly favoured.''

Gifty Anti is married to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, with whom she has a daughter Nyame Anuonyam. The duo tied the knot at the Trinity Baptist Church on October 25, 2015.

