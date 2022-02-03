An emerging video of guests being given food from a hot stove and calabash directly has stirred mixed reactions on social media

In the short clip making the rounds, guests sat comfortably as an usher went about his business of serving food while carrying the hot stove

Some people who saw the video knocked the event organisers for endangering the lives of guests which is such a needless innovation

If necessity is the mother of innovation, then one can not help but wonder the kind of need that inspired a food service style at an event.

A video shared on social media showed guests at an event being served food from a hot stove and calabash.

An usher was spotted carrying the stove

As if it wasn't a new occurrence, guests in the video appeared unfazed with a male usher moving about and serving people meals from the calabash on a stove that hadn't been put off.

The portable stove had room for the placement of plates and cutleries any guest would need to do justice to a good meal.

This unusual event innovation however received massive condemnation from netizens who argued that the organizers of the event were putting guests in harm's way.

Watch the video below:

Social media users respond to the news

@itzoluwabukolami said:

"Make them kuku talk say bukky i wan use youi no con understand the stove abi nah gas de ni."

@olumide_oluwasnishola wrote:

"The comptition everywhere now is just too high las las the fish fit no even sweet."

@zionzon2021 stated:

"Nawaooo Is there competition for the best owanbe, because i don't understand all this."

@a.jike__ remarked:

"In this world or ritualists everywhere… you Dey bring food inside aseje pot for me??… no thank you."

@l.tobiloba opined:

"They are doing the most nowadays, until they burn the entire event centre."

