A young talented female barber has treated an African social media influencer to his first-ever haircut

In a video online, Glory is seen barbing the hair of James Annor Tetteh, popularly known on social media as Nänä Teä

Nänä Teä uploaded the footage on social media as part of a series of videos highlighting his first video to the West African nation

Members of the internet community who were quick to head to the comment section observed the girl's confidence and talent

Glory, a young talented female barber, has treated famous Ghanaian social media influencer James Annor Tetteh to his first-ever haircut in Nigeria.

Popularly called Nänä Teä, he arrived in the West African nation in March via air, his first flight to any country outside Ghana.

Nänä Teä shared his before and post-experiences in Accra and Nigeria, from boarding the plane to his arrival.

First-ever flight to Nigeria

''My very first experience in a plane. From Asesewa to Lagos. I was asking myself several questions, what if,''

Nänä Teä shared adorable moments enjoying meals in Nigeria.

My favorite food in Nigeria right now. Banga (palm nut but very spicy) soup and starch or Eba.

''They served it very hot, and soup will boil till the end. I nearly licked the pot.''

Before leaving the country, he had his hair trimmed by a 17-year-old Nigerian female barber.

Nänä Teä uploaded a video of the skilled girl barbing his hair in a saloon with a message, saying:

''I got barbered by a 17-year-old Nigerian girl. My first time allowing a lady to shave my hair.

''I thought she will perm my hair instead she did it perfectly. Hard girl.

The adorable footage has garnered the interest of netizens who commented on the teenager's confidence and talent.

Read some of the comments below:

@KronikleDaMobileBarber said:

''She wants to take over my Job but she lie bad. Still Ghana over Naija any day.''

@JenniferDanquah observed:

''And she’s very beautiful.''

@OnyireSalomey commented:

''Eiih, Nana, Nigerian girl de3, you agreed for her to barber your hair hmm.''

@BenedictusKitsi added:

''Yes, she seems to be confident in her work.''

@BentoliyaMaryAnn said:

''She's so beautiful. It's her smile for me.''

@HeartHonest wrote:

''When it comes to boys and girls with handwork they are trying a girl of 12 years make my hair and fix my lashes.''

