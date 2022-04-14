The Ugandan student who disappeared earlier this month after losing R2500 meant for his tuition on betting has been found

Julius Osuta, a first-year student at Kyambogo University, was picked up by police officers from Arua Park in Kampala and handed over to his parents

Osuta's family was unaware that he had disappeared until a classmate called the father to inquire about his son's whereabouts

Julius Osuta, a first-year student at Uganda's Kyambogo University who disappeared on April 7 after losing his tuition fees has been found and handed over to his parents.

Osuta was found today at Arua Park in Kampala and handed over to the police. Image: @dailymonitor.

This is the second time Osuta is appearing since his initial disappearance, as he first resurfaced on April 9 before going into hiding again.

Found and handed over to parents

Daily Monitor reports that Osuta was found today at Arua Park in Kampala and handed over to his parents by the police.

Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire told the media that Osuta had spent over R2500 on betting.

Osuta had received the money from his father with instructions that it was meant to be his tuition fees.

Public reactions

@Allan Byamugisha Tibaringanira said:

"Many of us are victims of eating school fees but we are now important to our families. He needs counselling just and this will be his testimony."

@Tuti Tuti commented:

"Let him abandon the course at KYU and start carrying luggage at Arua park. Even after studying, there are no jobs."

@Maggie Nampijja added:

"I am glad he is still alive. May the parents receive him calmly and speak to him well into serious academics."

@Musa Lemeri wrote:

"He thought he could make a profit from the tuition of other non-educational programs but he ended up in trouble. Let them forgive him."

