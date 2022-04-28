A romantic Nigerian man identified as Victor Morris Koteh has surprised his wife with the gift of a Highlander Jeep on her birthday

The wife known as Favour could not hold her tears when she was woken up by the sound of a trumpet which was hired by the man

It was a moment of serious shock when the car keys were handed to her as it was totally unexpected and overwhelming

A Nigerian man drove into Port Harcourt, Rivers state, from Kaduna just to shock his wife with the gift of a Highlander Jeep on her birthday.

The man identified as Victor Morris Koteh made sure his wife had no idea of the huge package he prepared for her. It was unveiled on the morning of April 28, her birthday.

The joyful moment Favour received the Jeep from her husband Victor. Photo credit: Photos provided to Briefly News by family.

Trumpet, cool music wakes wife up

It was a moment of huge shock and joy when his wife, Favour was woken up by a sudden sound of a trumpet dishing nice tunes.

When she was shown the car outside, she was unable to move as she was shocked to her bones.

She started the car in joy

Favour finally took the keys from her romantic husband and stepped into the new car with so much joy and admiration from those present. She cried in joy.

She started the car and a nice song was played for her, but she was still very much motionless in it because she was overcome by joy.

Briefly News was able to obtain exclusive videos of the touching moment. Reacting, Favour said:

"Have I gotten to this level? I can't believe that I now own a car. Wow! This is like a dream. Thank you so much my husband for wiping my tears and shutting the mouth of my enemies."

Watch the video below:

