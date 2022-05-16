A Nigerian actress/On-Air Personality, Simi Drey, was among those who attended the AMVCA show in dramatic looks

The beautiful radio personality stepped out in an all-black fully masked ensemble inspired by Kim Kardashian

The look sparked mixed reactions among many social media users and this saw Simi trending online

The African Magic Viewers' Choice Award has ended but fans are not yet over some looks witnessed at the high profile event.

One of such looks was rocked by Simi Drey, an actress and a radio personality.

The actress' look sparked reactions online. Credit: Kim Kardashian, Simi Drey

The beautiful Simi stepped out for the event rocking a look which was heavily inspired by Kim Kardashian.

Recall in 2021, Kim turned up for the 2021 Met Gala rocking a head-to-toe black bodysuit that covered her face, with only her long black hair, in a ponytail, visible.

The 40-year-old beauty mogul looked striking and mysterious as she walked the Met steps in black heels, trailing a black cape from her skin-tight ensemble.

Well, Simi tried her hands on the look, adding a differently-designed train to hers.

Check it out below:

Social media users react

smile.with.yve:

"In this our heat? I hope she's okay."

jummays:

"I hope she can breathe in that fabric material."

olaitanadewuyi_official:

"Why una no fit do without copying ehn.. Naija stylist sef."

omesham_a:

"Immediately…..No."

monsieurjerry:

"Kimidrey is that you?? Darling, you shouldn't have!"

its_emmyrald:

"No be everything person Dey copy ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

mister_adamzz:

"Hope she dey see road sha, make she no go use head hit pole."

mmesoma____:

"Make the person no go suffocate ooo."

bisiii____:

"Serving low budget kim K."

AMVCA: Toyin Lawani, 6 others in dramatic outfits

As is the case with high profile events, the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards witnessed some interesting fashion moments.

While there were stars like Osas Ighodaro, Nengi and a host of others who had fans gushing over with love at their ensembles, it wasn't exactly the same for some others.

Nigerian designer/stylist, Toyin Lawani brought all the drama with her look at the event and popular crossdresser, James Brown, made sure to do the same.

AMVCA is becoming Met Gala wannabe

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has certainly given people loads of things to talk about.

An image consultant, Uche, is particularly interested in the kinds of outfits celebrities rocked to this year's event.

Shortly before putting out his best-dressed list, he took to his social media page to talk about .

According to him, Nollywood through the show was trying to be a ‘Met Gala wannabe’ instead of using this show to promote African heritage globally.

