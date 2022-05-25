A wonderful lady identified on Instagram as Zana Ruse has left internet users wowed with one of her designs

The fashion designer recently recreated Iman Abdulmajid's 2021 Met Gala look which went viral

The Somalian international model had sported the creative ensemble put together by Dolce & Gabbana x Harris Reed

A Nigerian designer, Zana Ruse, recently presented her final project at the fashion school she attended and it has left many people impressed.

For the project, the talented lady stepped way out of the box to create a gold ensemble heavily inspired by Iman Abdulmajid's 2021 Met Gala look.

The recreation left many people impressed. Credit: @the_real_iman, @prudential_fashion_academy

Recall the Somalian top model left the fashion world stunned when she stepped out in an otherworldly custom brocade bustier and trousers paired with a tiered, gilded feather cage overskirt and bespoke matching headpiece.

The look was designed in a collaboration between Dolce & Gabbana and British-American designer Harris Reed.

Well, Zana put in the work and came out with something impressively similar to that of Iman's.

However, while the 66-year-old model donned a matching headpiece with her dress, Zana went for something different with fringe detailing alongside a horsetail-like hand accessory.

Check out the look below:

Internet users applaud

omos3d3_styling:

"Can we move to 2023 already bcos this just close the year."

godschosenenterprise:

"So beautiful"

b.bless_hairs:

"This is super gorgeous."

style_by_ora:

"Super creative."

hrm_queentochi:

"I love it, it's a classy Royale"

