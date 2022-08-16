A traffic officer came across a taxi that started using two wires by the driver’s seat and was broken over it

The people of Mzansi had a good laugh at the situation but some also made it known how dangerous this is

A video clip of a traffic police officer starting a beat-up taxi with two wires has left the people of Mzansi shaking their heads while shedding tears of laughter. Only in South Africa would a transportation vehicle in this state still be operating.

A traffic officer started a taxi using two wires and it ended the people of Mzansi. Image: Facebook / Gordon Cassim

It is no secret that taxis are not the safest mode of transport, however, it is all a lot of people have in order to get around. Just like this one, many are broken, missing vital parts, but still driving.

Facebook user Gordon Cassim shared the funny and shocking clip while having a good chuckle. The video shows a traffic officer starting a broken taxi with two wires on the side of the driver’s seat. The cameraman’s reaction is everything!

The people of Mzansi are not surprised but still shocked

While this came as no surprise to Mzansi citizens they were still a tad shook. People had a good laugh at the situation as it really is a moment that screams ‘only in SA’, lol. However, there were those who expressed concern over the fact that taxis are driving loads of people around in this condition.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Sabina Clarisse said:

“Good idea, his taxi will not be stolen.”

Jacqueline Basson said:

“But that laugh though!!! Had me at "look at this" ”

Shine Mabuza said:

“It’s funny but it’s not, and I am not staying, Taxi's like this are a danger to our society, it cannot start properly am sure the brakes are also not in good condition but ke welcome to South Africa where almost everything is a joke until something tragic happens and then we start the blame game...”

Melchizedek Siaga said:

“I hope we won't see it on the road again next week.”

Viral video of taxi carrying huge overload of goods has SA baffled: "Judgement awaits this driver in heaven”

In related news, Briefly News reported that one gutsy driver pushed his vehicle to the ultimate limits, leaving many South Africans scratching their heads at his method and confidence.

A video posted by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook shows a minibus vehicle carrying an unbelievably large load of goods on its body.

Large containers, plastic ware, boxes, chairs, mattresses, and other undeniable goods can be seen tied to the taxi which proceeds to drive slowly as it leaves a petrol filling station.

