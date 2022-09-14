Zimbabwe Left in Dark for Hours Due to Extreme Loadshedding, President Mnangagwa Says High Demand Is Cause
- Zimbabwe has been having extreme loadshedding due to the state-owned power utility's poor generation
- The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said the power cuts is also due to increased electricity demand
- The power utility said its engineers are working to ensure the complete restoration of its services
HARARE - Zimbabwe has been thrust into darkness by its state-owned power utility that increased power cuts in the country.
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said the extreme loadshedding is due to poor generation on its grid and increased electricity demand.
According to TimesLIVE, the power cuts are expected to continue until Friday, 16 September.
The utility said its engineers are working to ensure the complete restoration of its services.
Loadshedding in the country lasts up to 13 hours a day.
According to MoneyWeb, earlier this year, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the high energy demand is due to companies ramping up services.
South Africans react to the power cuts:
Timothee Makanishe said:
“I think Eskom is trying to compete with them, trying to achieve the longest loadshedding.”
Mosepele Atisang posted:
“One day this could be us and we’d find ourselves looking back and missing the 2-hour Loadshedding schedules.”
Marshal Murumbi-Zhanje commented
“State-owned businesses are a mess.”
Tha Nde Kile wrote:
“We are no different from them. Getting loadshedded multiple times in a single day is equivalent to Zim’s 13-hour power cuts.”
Mhlengi Tshabalala added:
“We are also going for 13 hours load shedding as South Africa.”
