A man was filled with joy as he welcomed his brother who has never been home since he travelled abroad seven years ago

Screaming his name, Mbakwe, the man ran towards his brother to give him a warm embrace and thank God

Many who reacted to his video said they look forward to giving their loved ones a wonderful homecoming hug someday

A video has shown the moment a man welcomed his brother, Mbakwe, who has stayed abroad for seven years.

As the brother was coming out of the arrival section, the man started shouting "senior man". Immediately he came out, he ran towards him.

The man was grateful to God to see his brother again. Photo source: TikTok/@priceless esteem

An emotional family reunion

Hugging his brother tight, he stretched his hands towards heaven to thank God, saying: "God you too much". It was such an emotional meeting

Many people who have not seen their loved ones for years since they relocated shared how much they miss them in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with thousands of likes.

nantasha63 said:

"This is how my sister will welcome me when I visit Nigeria. I tap from this blessing Amen."

user4938734892499 said:

"I’m only son also the last born,how I wish I have a brother, lonely in this life."

soma said:

"The feeling, mine traveled since 12years."

Black gold said:

"I love dis brotherly love. that hug was deep."

Sandra Emeodi said:

"Chai I cried watching this Omo family is everything I swear."

@onewithgod said:

"God I am so happy for you both, love is the greatest bro."

user5671227081042 said:

"I too cry why am so happy for him,waiting for my guy to come back oo."

