A prayerful lady refused to move into her new 2 bedroom apartment in Abuja without inviting God into it.

Idee Francis shared a video of the moment she knelt in prayer to call on God to bless her in the new apartment.

The young lady prayed that God should promote her from glory to glory in the Abuja apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/@ideefrancis.

In the short video she posted on TikTok, the lady brought her sisters to help her in prayer inside the new place.

Her action has been viewed positively by social media users who said she did the right thing since God should always come first.

Prayer is in order, netizens declare

In recent times, there have reports of tenants finding strange objects in new apartments.

A man who rented a new apartment in Lagos said he found charms under the tiles during renovation.

Many therefore feel that the prayers offered by Idee were not misplaced and are in order.

She captioned the clip:

"Dedicating my Abuja apartment to God. I just couldn’t move-in here without first committing this place into God’s hands and I happy my sisters joined me."

Watch the video below:

Social media users congratulate lady

@SisiYėmmié said:

"You are sisters? Why didn’t I know??? Congratulations!"

@user3480635409697 commented:

"It's a good thing to do..God first."

@user4371217330291 said:

"Thanks be to God."

@okeneemmanuel asked:

"E don do biko. Na you first find apartment?"

@Scruff Mcgruff said:

"This is lovely."

@lynnLaStupenda commented:

"You all are gorgeous. I say Amen to your prayers for yourself."

@Esther Mulbah said:

"May the Lord bless and protect you in your new house."

