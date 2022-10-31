A video of a bunch of guys making goat noises at goats had many other Mzansi men admitting to having done the same

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the hilarious clip, claiming that this is what men do, no matter their age

Mzansi women were not surprised but also not pleased, and that is when men made it clear that ladies ruin their fun

No matter their age, men will do the strangest things when women are not around. A video of a group of grown men making “ba ba” noises at goats has divided genders in Mzansi.

A group of men lived their best lives, making noises at goats, and it was caught on camera. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

Source: Twitter

As the age-old saying goes, “when the cats away, the mouse will play.” Men definitely get up to childlike nonsense when their women are not around, and this video showed exactly that.

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a clip of a group of men making goat noises and a few goats nearby. Having a fat chat with the bearded cuties, the men could not get enough of their responses.

“Boys will be boys”

Video divides the men and women of Mzansi

Some women could not believe these were the men they would marry, while men let women know that this is the pure joy they experience when ladies are not around.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@robi_bartoo said:

“And girls are expecting husbands from this crowd. May God help us.”

@oriya20 said:

“I am embarrassed because even I use to do that especially with chickens ”

@Tobile92476700 said:

“One women can change that happiness.”

@Ludidi___ said:

“ don’t tell me you never done this.”

@misteres7 said:

“No girls no trouble just boys having a lekke funny time together.”

@koketsoL2 said:

“There’s so much fun when there’s no women around.”

40 year old men wrestle at the pool while their wives think they are cheating, Mzansi cracks over funny clip

In related news, Briefly News reported that while many women think all men want to do when they are away is play, and by "play" they mean cheat, actually playing is all they want to do.

A bunch of 40-something-year-old men recorded a clip showing what they actually get up to when their wives are gone. Channelling their inner children, these men had the best time.

Social media user @AviweN__ shared the clip to Twitter, showing how he and his boys like to have some good old fun at the pool. Smacking one another with chairs and wrestling into the pool like they did when they were teenagers - this is what life is all about.

Source: Briefly News