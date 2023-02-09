A talented Nigerian man has successfully constructed a cooking stove that works with ordinary batteries

In a video seen on TikTok, the man demonstrated how the cooking stove works and everyone applauded him

Briefly News has been able to reach out to the technician who built the stove and he identified himself as Ndubuisi Okoye

A Nigerian man has constructed a cooking stove that works with ordinary batteries and a fan.

The man named Ndubuisi Okoye from Amagunze in Enugu state publicly displayed how the stove works and his presentation was captured in a video posted on TikTok by @thetiktoktroublemaker.

Ndubuisi said the stove makes use of charcoal too. Photo credit: TikTok/@thetiktoktroublemaker.

In the video, Ndubuisi who has a lot of stoves mounted them for people to see his innovation.

Video of stove that works with batteries

The batteries were arranged in a rack and connected with a wire to one of the stoves.

When a pot of water was placed on the stove, it started boiling. Those who were present at the public show were stunned. It also works with electricity.

Explaining how the stove could be of help to homes in the absence of electricity, the man said it even uses old batteries.

According to him, the batteries could last as long as two weeks before completely going weak.

How the stove works with fan

Briefly News spoke with Ndubuisi and he said the stove comes with an inbuilt fan. According to him, it actually needs charcoal for it to work. However, the innovation is that the inbuilt fan helps the fire burn well and the stove cooks faster.

His words:

"You put small charcoal in it. I put a fan in it, and if there is no light, you can use the battery. The fan makes the fire grow faster."

Ndubuisi told Briefly News that he is 48 years old and presently resides in Onitsha where he also attended the Government Technical College.

According to him, the smallest stove goes for R270 while the biggest is sold for R470. He said he needs funds to develop it further.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user7615872546220 said:

"Oga do video well, I really need that stuff."

@cent Paul commented:

"Very good work."

@Berryboiy asked:

"Can it cook beans?"

@Blessed said:

"Fantastic, pls guys let's support this innovation. Guy please come to Lagos your market is sure."

