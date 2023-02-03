South African business owner, Brian Bothman, shared a video on TikTok about his struggling laser engraving company

The laser machine has been damaged due to loadshedding and Brian has reached out to the public for support

Netizens flocked to offer their help and support the fundraising campaign he started

Brian Bothman's business could shut down after financial difficulties. @velesza/TikTok

Brian Bothman's laser machine for engraving company damaged due to loadshedding

South African business owner, Brian Bothman, took to TikTok recently to share that his laser engraving company may have to close down. With tears streaming down his face, he revealed that his laser machine had been damaged due to loadshedding.

According to Bothman, he has been struggling with the company for some time due to costs. But he dipped into the little he had left to purchase LightBurn software needed to run the laser.

"I got jobs in for a birthday party and a couple of things I needed to do," lamented Bothman in the video. "I used the money to buy LightBurn and now the laser is not working."

Bothman opens up on TikTok in a desperate cry for help

With no money left to keep the business afloat, or pay back clients waiting for their work, the desperate businessman reached out to netizens for support.

You can watch all of it below:

South Africans rally behind him in support

When days are dark, friends are few. But in a country that still values community and ubuntu, users flocked to the comments to offer any help and support they could.

Bothman is currently running a Backabuddy campaign to raise funds. Donations can be made here.

@UrbanAngel said:

"Can I help you? I don’t have a lot to spare, but I’m happy to help with whatever I have."

@Yolandie Fuchs added:

"Hi, have you sorted your LightBurn out? Perhaps I can ask my husband to look at it for you to see if it's repairable."

@Kay Chetty made an offer:

"How much is the total cost, my husband and I can also contribute a portion."

@Mohit Morar said:

"Where [are] you based bud? I may have a spare board for you."

