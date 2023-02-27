Kevin Hart cancelled his comedy show in Cairo a day before the event was scheduled to take place

The US comedian called it off after he made upsetting comments about the history of the Egyptian people

Netizens across the world tweeted about the Egyptian's outrage and shared their opinions on the country's ancient inhabitants

Kevin Hart faced cancelled his show in Egypt after he claimed that the country's ancient inhabitants were black. Image: @kevinhart4real

Source: Instagram

Kevin Hart's Reality Check comedy tour at the Cairo International Stadium in Nasr City in Cairo Egypt was suddenly cancelled. Fans were left disappointed as they were notified a day before the show's scheduled date February 21. Speculations have been floating around about the reason Kevin suddenly pulled the plug.

Kevin Hart Afrocentric remarks about Egypting sparks outrage

Days before the show was cancelled, the US comedian faced a lot of criticism about the remarks he made in December 2022. Kevin allegedly referred to ancient Egyptians as "black" and that didn't sit well with the country's many citizens.

According to Cinema Blend, the agency handling the show released a statement that said the reason the comedy show was cancelled was due to logistical issues. Fans were promised that they would get refunds as soon as possible.

Twitter users react to Egyptian's outrage over Kevin Hart's remarks

@Daudence3 said:

"They don't want to be called Africans too, I wonder why you force them to be blacks, Africans, Caucasians etc. They say they are Arabs."

@Reece2076 posted:

"He wasn't calling them black, he called the original inhabitants of Egypt black."

@BabaTreeshLover commented:

"Them Arabs enslaved more black people than every white man combined but don’t anybody ever talk about it."

@Soulidifier stated:

"Not surprising at all. The Romans, Arab’s, Turkish Ottoman Empire, and British been all up and through there implementing color caste systems to name a few."

@partoftheproblm added:

"Sometimes they need to be reminded because many centuries of migrations can help one forget."

@NW_StayDet tweeted:

"I coulda told him how that was gone go."

@Munhu_ said:

"Pharaoh's children are wilding."

