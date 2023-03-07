White Zimbabwe farmers believe the government’s proposed land compensation deal is a slap in the face

The government offered 3.5 billion dollars but It is believed that the compensation would be made in treasury bonds

Many believe the government can put the money to better use rather than going ahead with the settlement

HARARE - White Zimbabwe farmers rejected the country’s 3.5 billion dollars offer to settle a land compensation deal over 10 years.

White Zimbabwean farmers reject the government's 3.5 billion land compensation deal. Image: Lynsey Addario

Source: Getty Images

The farmers signed an agreement in 2020 after being removed from their properties more than 20 years ago. They claim that the proposed deal is a slap in the face.

Chairperson of the Southern African Agriculture Initiative (SAAI), Dr Theo De Jager said when the global compensation deed was signed hundreds of farmers were destitute. He said the Zimbabwean government gave them a few dollars each month, but it was not enough.

It is believed that the compensation would have been financed through treasury bonds. The affected farmers said the original agreement stated that it would be paid in US dollars.

De Jager told Farmer’s Weekly that SAAI was involved in the compensation negotiations. He said the government will not compensate the affected farmers for the land but for the improvements they made.

According to SABC News, the farmers are demanding fair compensation for their land and have since turned to courts in South Africa to put pressure on the Zimbabwean government.

Social media users react to the Zimbabwean land compensation deal

Tonny Murhula Musanganya said:

“Is the land being used since taken from them or have they turned it into a soccer field?”

Masego Mashele commented:

“Zimbabwe should invest that money in the farming industry of their country.”

Tichaona Sundirai posted:

“3.5 billion bond notes not US dollars that is why he rejected it.”

HB Coetzee wrote:

“How much is 3.5 billion Zim dollars?”

Trust Munya Ranganai added:

“I think it's better to give suffering Zimbabweans that 3.5 billion.”

