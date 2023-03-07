The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape expressed anger over the arrest of three women travelling in a taxi

The minibus was being impounded and the women allegedly verbally abused traffic officers, but, the EFF claims they were making comments

Citizens shared mixed reactions to the political party’s response to the women’s arrests, with some calling out the EFF’s statement

WESTERN CAPE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape condemned the arrest of three women who allegedly verbally abused traffic officers.

The EFF called for the release of three women arrested for allegedly verbally abusing traffic officers. Image: Gianluigi Guercia & @EFFWesternCape

Source: UGC

The political party said the arrest was a violation of the women’s constitutional right to differ. The women allegedly commented while the taxi they were travelling in was being impounded.

In a statement issued by the EFF calling for the immediate release of the three women. The party claims that the women were complaining about the taxi being impounded and not verbally abusing the officers.

The party slammed the province’s Democratic Alliance-led government for working to “terrorise the black-owned” taxi industry and its passengers. The EFF called for community members to stand against City of Cape Town Safety and Security MMC Alderman JP Smith for “terrorising” citizens.

Women charged for verbally abusing traffic officers

Traffic Service spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout told IOL that the traffic officers impounded a taxi and issued the driver with a R300 fine for his behaviour and operating contrary to the conditions of his permit.

According to Bezuidenhout, the three passengers began using offensive language. They were arrested on charges of crimen injuria and interfering with an officer in the execution of their duties.

Mzansi reacts to EFF’s comments following taxi passengers arrests

Jacques Weber said:

“Law and order are what this country is missing. Under the EFF crime, and disrespect is the order of the day.”

Telang Setona posted:

“EFF is fixing the country, just watch on following national election/votes.”

JC MacFarlane wrote:

“Verbally abusing traffic officers and obstructing them from doing their job are not protected actions.”

Paul Molane commented:

“Apartheid style. What happened to freedom of speech?”

Josephine Madlamini Qangaqa added:

“The same energy is needed to fight gang violence in the Cape flats.”

