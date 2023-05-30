A kind Nigerian man placed his friend on a monthly stipend after he lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic

The man said he was married and lost his teaching job due to the closure of schools during the pandemic

He has publicly thanked his friend for the gesture, which made all the difference at a difficult moment in his life

A Nigerian man who lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic was lucky as his friend came through for him.

It all started in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit very hard, resulting in the closure of schools.

The man said his salary stopped coming during the pandemic, but his friend came through for him. Photo credit: Getty Images/Westend61, Ivan Pantic and Bloomberg.

There was a mass loss of jobs because many school owners stopped paying their staff as students were not coming to classes.

Man rescued by friend who gave him a monthly stipend

The Nigerian man, @scholar_MSB, found himself jobless because he was a teacher too.

To make matters worse, he was married, and his R1275 monthly salary stopped coming because his place of work closed too.

Fortunately, his friend, Ilemona Omeje, came through for him by placing him on a monthly salary.

He recalled on Twitter:

"I got married in 2020 during covid. My 30K teaching job stopped paying due to the school closure. My friend, Ilemona Omeje placed me on a monthly salary till our school opened back. May Allah continue to bless him for me."

Reactions from Twitter users as man pays his friend monthly salary

@aramideofgod said:

"I have friends that can do this. They have done so much more for me. I'm blessed and may God continue to bless my friends."

@merciluv_ reacted:

"You got married with 30k salary? You people take risks in this life o."

@Loveowojejo commented:

"I think I know him. I know someone with this name who is a PhD scholar in France. I don't know If it's the same person but he is kind."

