Congo's authorities have put more than 70 soldiers on trial for violence against civilians and fleeing an M23 advance

The soldiers have been accused of fleeing the frontline and murder, sexual crimes and looting

South Africans slammed the soldiers who committed atrocities against innocent civilians

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Congolese soldiers are on trial for deserting. Image: Glody Murhabazi /AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CONGO — South Africans slammed Congolese soldiers for committing human rights violations as Congo authorities intend to put 75 soldiers on trial for fleeing an M23 advance and attacking civilians.

What did the soldiers do?

According to SABC News, the soldiers have been accused of committing mass human rights violations including executions, gang rape and sexual slavery after the M23 advanced into Goma, capturing it in January 2025. The United Nations found that Congolese soldiers, M23 fighters and pro-Congolese government militias were also implicated in these human rights violations.

The Congo government arrested the soldiers for fleeing the frontline after the M23 rebels advanced towards Bukavu and seized control of Nyabibwe. Soldiers who deserted were also accused of killing 10 people unprovoked.

What you need to know about the DRC mission

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed 2900 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to the peacekeeping mission in the DRC

14 SANDF members were killed when the M23 rebels launched a sabotage attack at the Goma airport

The Economic Freedom Fighters' president Julius Malema called for the soldiers to be recalled and the Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille agreed

South Africans shared their views

Netizens commenting on SABC News's Facebook post shared their opinions.

Enoe Enoe said:

"Congo is a chaotic country and has no law. Congolese officials are cruel to foreign truck drivers who are delivering goods there. This must be addressed as well."

Dorothy Chomo said:

"Killing innocent people is the most painful thing."

Vara Postricks Lefatshe said:

"The Congo government must shame itself first."

Tlhape Edward said:

"Those who murdered civilians must face the full might. But desertion shouldn't be a crime. You're saying that soldiers should stay on the battlefield and fight even if they are outnumbered, outgunned and facing certain death."

Thuthukani Smie Brazilian said:

"They run away from war and go kill innocent people and loot. what kind of military is this?"

SADC and EAC call for immediate ceasefire

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a summit between the Southern African Development Community and the East African Community called for an immediate ceasefire in the DRC. They met to discuss ways to seek an end to the conflict.

The Summit called for the parties involved in the conflict, including the M23 to meet and find a solution to end the war. The leaders also called for supply lines and essential utilities to be restored for food supply to reach conflict-affected areas.

