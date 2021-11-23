Eric Abidal recently admitted to having an affair with PSG women’s star Kheira Hamraoui.

Kheira Hamraoui was recently the victim of an attack in Paris and investigations into the incident revealed she exchanged text messages with Abdal

Abidal has since taken to social media to beg his wife Hayet for forgiveness for the affair

Barcelona legend Eric Abidal has taken to Instagram to publicly ask his wife Hayet for forgiveness after it emerged he had an affair with Paris Saint Germain women’s player Kheira Hamraoui.

Eric Abidal has taken to Instagram to beg forgiveness from his wife after admitting to having an affair with Kheira Hamraoui(PICTURED IN BLUE). Photo: Nolwenn Le Gouic/Icon Sport.

Source: Getty Images

Hamraoui was the victim of a scary attack earlier in November, in an incident initially believed to be down to her teammate Amanita Diallo.

Diallo has since been released from police custody due to insufficient evidence, with further police investigations revealing more details on what possibly prompted the attack on Hamraoui.

Investigations revealed text messages between Hamraoui and Abidal, who was checking in with the star to know the progress on police investigations.

Abidal’s wife Hayet would go on to hold a press conference on Friday, November 19 saying she intended to file a divorce from the former Barcelona man after 14-years of marriage.

According to Hayet, Abidal admitted to her that he had been involved in “an adulterous relationship with Ms Hamraoui”.

Days later and Abidal took to Instagram to make a public, last-ditch attempt to win over his wife again, saying:

"Hayet Abidal, forgive me. No matter your decision, you will remain in my eyes the woman of my life, and especially the mother of our wonderful children. I deserve this humiliation even if it kills me alive. Thank God one day you will forgive me"

Abidal made a return to Barcelona in 2018, where he took over as director of football before leaving the post in August 2020.

When he took over as director, Hamraoui was playing for the Barcelona women’s team.

He and his wife Hayet got married in 2007 and have five children together.

Despite the apology, it seems Hayet is not willing to engage Abidal at the moment, as the former Barca player was unable to tag her in his caption – which could mean his wife could have possibly blocked him.

Abidal spent 15 years as a player in Barcelona before leaving in 2015. He won a number of La Liga titles with the Catalan giants as well as two Champions League titles.

