The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton surprised audiences after she played the piano at a Christmas service

The secret performance was meant to honour all those who had served their communities well during the COVID-19 pandemic

Fans of the Duchess headed to the comments section sharing their love for the performance

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, surprised the British public with her piano playing skills when she performed at a community carol service. The showcase, shared by the official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was held in honour of those who supported their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton surprised audiences after she played the piano at a Christmas service. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Kate appeared alongside the musician Tom Walker in a clip shown at the Westminster Abbey event.

Check out the cute clip video below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users were absolutley loving the Dutchess and her musical skills. Check out some of the reactions:

@Billybingbong2 said:

"My husband (not a royal watcher) walked past the TV, saw Catherine playing the piano and said 'Wow, is there anything she isn't good at?'. Beautiful service."

@b_bfoss said:

"Catherine will serve England well! Beautiful, smart, classy; Queen Elizabeth is leaving her legacy in good hands! I had no idea she played."

@cleftheart said:

"She is just like Princess Diana, she played the piano too, and quite well in fact, saw it on YouTube a few months ago. Piano is my instrument as well."

Kate Middleton pays homage to Princess Diana, wears similar stylish outfit

In more stories, Briefly News previously reported that the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was dressed beautifully when she paid homage to her late mother-in-law during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London, England, over the weekend.

She was pictured in a black military-style coat made by Alexander McQueen at the Cenotaph war monument. It featured a white collar with crimson epaulettes in the centre and three buttons along the front.

Middleton's Remembrance Day outfit was similar in style to the outfit Princess Diana wore on Remembrance Day in 1992.

Middleton also donned pearl drop earrings that were the property of Princess Diana. Middleton was also dressed in a black circular hat with a satin band, according to the Insider.

According to the Mirror, the earrings she wore were part of Princess Diana's Collingwood set and she received them before she wedded Prince Charles.

Glamour reports that Middleton wore the same McQueen coat three years prior at the same event.

Source: Briefly News