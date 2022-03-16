A Nigerian man, Ken, living in Germany has said that there is no place like home, and his days in Europe are numbered

Ken added that the German government taxes people so much, revealing that they take 41% of one's salary

Many people who reacted to his video interview were in disbelief as they said he does not want them to travel abroad and enjoy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian man, Ken, living in Germany has made some revelations about staying in the foreign country, as he spoke about their tax system.

In conversation with , he said that the country is structured in a way that a billionaire may direct his brother to go get a loan from the bank instead of helping him. He revealed that everybody minds their business in Germany.

Ken told Abisola that Germany values hard work.

Source: Original

He said Germany is such a country that believes in hard work. The man went ahead to add that the country deducts 41% from workers’ salaries.

Breaking it down, Ken said 16% of the tax goes to health insurance. According to him, the country is a very boring place.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

You cannot do anyhow

Ken added that if not for his woman, he would have left the country. He said that there are systems in place to put people so much in check.

He stated:

"Germans believe in working, you must work. If you stay in Germany, you can’t be lazy… Make I shock you, 60-65% of Germans get waist pain.”

I want to come back home

The man argued that there is no place like home as he is looking forward to leaving Europe for Nigeria to invest.

“If you buy land for Germany, you go pay tax. If you wan sell am, you go pay tax. If you build house, you go pay yearly. Everything you do in Dutch land, you must pay.”

He added that living in old age in the Western world is not good unlike in Africa where you can always see your children and grandchildren.

Watch the video interview below:

Below are some of reactions to his revelation:

Dj-Queen De said:

"If you don't like it over there please come back to Nigeria your country."

Afolabi Folashade said:

"But he's still there, why can't he relocate back to Nigeria? They don't want ppl to succeed, they will be shouting where they r is not good. But they ain't leaving."

Hannah Anietiente-Abasi said:

"Wetin this one dey talk sef, which part of Germany is he talking about?"

Man who moved to work as a housekeeper in the United States set to become a neurosurgeon

Briefly News reported that Kojo Sarpong, a Ghanaian young man currently lives in Washington DC in the United States of America and is on the verge of becoming the first-ever neurosurgeon in his family.

Recounting the rather inspirational story on his Facebook handle, Kojo indicated that he started from a humble place where he had to work for five years as a housekeeper when he initially relocated to the US.

According to an article by Tcjonline.com, Kojo arrived in the United States in 2009 from Ghana and worked at Wal-Mart and as a housekeeper at a hospital but in 2011, Sarpong decided to attend GPC at the Clarkston campus and pursue his education.

Source: Briefly News