Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russia has lost almost ten times as many troops as the Ukrainian army

He told CNN that an estimated 10 000 Ukrainian soldiers were injured and that he did not know how many would survive

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has estimated that around 4 232 civilians have died but fears that the actual number is far higher

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KYIV - Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Russia has killed approximately 2 500 to 3 000 Ukrainian soldiers. He told went on to report that Russia in comparison has lost an estimated 20 000 soldiers, almost ten times as many as the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has lost almost ten times as many troops as Ukraine. Photo credit: Володимир Зеленський

Source: Facebook

He added that approximately 10 000 Ukrainian soldiers were injured and he is not sure how many would survive. NATO has estimated that the Russian army has lost approximately 7 000 to 15 000 soldiers, however, these numbers are hard to independently verify.

Civilian Casualties

Business Insider reported that Zelenskyy was unable to provide an estimate on civilian casualties. Cities such as Kherson, Beridansk and Mariupol were the scenes of fierce violence.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has estimated the number of civilian casualties at 4 232, however, the actual figures are believed to be much higher.

Nuclear threat

CNN reported that Zelenskyy warned the world that Russian president Vladimir Putin could resort to using nuclear weapons in the war. Russia has also warned the West to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Russian warship hit by two Ukrainian missiles before sinking: Pentagon

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Russia's Moskva warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank in the Black Sea, a senior Pentagon official said Friday, calling it a "big blow" for Moscow.

Briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, the official confirmed Kyiv's account of the incident -- which Russia said was caused by exploding ammunition on board.

"We assess that they hit it with two Neptunes," the official said, referring to Ukrainian anti-ship cruise missiles.

He said the strikes were believed to have caused casualties, but that it was "difficult to assess how many," adding that the United States had observed survivors being recovered by other Russian vessels in the area.

Source: Briefly News