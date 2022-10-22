The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that a new wave of Covid-19 has been reported in Europe

The health body stated that countries such as France had recorded a significant amount of cases over the past few weeks

Calls have been made for those who are yet to get vaccinated to do so with immediate effect

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organisation have warned over a new wave of Covid-19 in Europe.

European countries are rolling out vaccines following the rise in Covid-19 cases. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a recent report issued by the WHO, Europe is the only continent that recorded an 8% increase in the number of infections.

News24 adds that WHO's Europe Director and ECDC director issued a joint statement noting that Covid is not yet over hence people must remain vigilant. The statement read:

"We are unfortunately seeing indicators rising again in Europe, suggesting that another wave of infections has begun."

The organisations further urged countries to roll out both flue and Covid-19 vaccins to curb the spread of the deadly virus that has killed millions of people globally.The report added:

"The potential co-circulation of Covid-19 and seasonal influenza will put vulnerable people at increased risk of severe illness and death, with the likelihood of increased pressure on both hospitals and healthcare workers, already exhausted from almost three years on the front lines of the pandemic."

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides also noted that vulnerable groups such as the over 60 and pregnant women are being prioritised. She tweeted:

"The co-circulation of #COVID19 and seasonal influenza could put the most vulnerable and our healthcare systems at risk this winter. Together with @ECDC_EU and @WHO_Europe, we encourage everyone to come forward for vaccination against both viruses."

