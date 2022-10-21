A dedicated midwife took a truly daunting task in stride and fullied her duties beautifully.

Massisi Clinic midwife Tshililo Mphahpuli help a mother deliver quadruplets in a surprise multiple delivery

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said Mphamphu deserve to be praised for doing her job in such an exemplary manner

MUSINA- A midwife's efforts to help a mother deliver quadruplets in a small clinic has landed her on the radar of Limpopo's health MEC.

Masisi Clini midwife Tshililo Mphaphuli help a heavily pregnant woman deliver quadruplets in a small Limpopo clinic. Image: @PhophiRamathuba

Dr Phophi Ramathuba gushed over Massisi Clinic midwife Tshililo Mphahpuli's dedication to her job, saying the midwife deserves praise.

According to TimeLIVE, Mphaphuli was finishing off her shift when a heavily pregnant woman arrived at the small clinic. She gathered the team, and when they returned to assist the pregnant lady, Mphaphuli realised the mother was in labour.

The pregnant lady had not received antenatal care at the clinic, so the team were surprised when it was a multiple birth.

According to Dr Ramathuba's post on Twitter, small clinics are not equipped to handle multiple births, but Mphaphuli took the curve ball in stride and safely delivered all the babies.

The health MEC reported that both the babies and the mother are doing well and have been transferred to Donald Fraser Hospital, where the smallest baby was treated for low birth weight and mild respiratory distress.

With the four new bundles of joy, the total of children the mother has is now 10. Dr Ramathuba said the mother now has the daunting task of caring for all her children, a task with which she will require help.

