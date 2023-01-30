Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made wild allegations against Russia's head of state Vladimir Putin

Johnson stated that Vladimir once threatened to kill him with a missile before invading Ukraine on 24 February

Social media users are not buying Johnson's allegations and some people believe the former UK state man is lying

LONDON - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to put a target on his back.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him. Images: Stefan Wermuth & Contributor/Getty Images

Johnson stated he was personally threatened on a phone call the before Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine last year.

According to EWN, the former United Kingdom prime minister revealed this information in a BBC documentary scheduled for publishing on Monday, 30 January.

Boris Johnson reveals details of Putin's threat in new documentary

In the documentary, Johnson stated that Putin "sort of threatened" him, adding that Putin also stated that he doesn't want to hurt him.

"He sort of threatened me at one point and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute', or something like that," said Johnson.

Boris Johnson says he tried to persuade Putin not to invade Ukraine

According to BBC News, Johnson stated that he tried to deter Putin from invading Ukraine by telling the Russian president that Ukraine would not be joining NATO any time soon. However, that was not enough assurance for Putin.

Johnson recently paid Ukraine a surprise visit to show solidarity with the war-torn country, reports The Guardian. The ex-UK Prime Minister stated it was a privilege to visit Ukraine and that the war needed to end.

Johnson added that Ukraine needed to be the victor of this war. He also stated that Ukrainians needed to be given all the tools necessary to win the war and defeat Russia.

Netizens think Boris Johnson is lying about missile threat

@karenquinn7 said:

"He’s lying he smirked as he said it, he’s trying to detract because again he’s under investigation for more sleaze & corruption."

@Mrdr2022 said:

"It could be true. But it could be a lie as well. You never know with BoJo the , the guy who made Putin's greatest success happen - #Brexit.:

@teesider61 said:

"Johnson is a known liar - he probably just made that up. I wouldn't trust a word that came out of his mouth."

