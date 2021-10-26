Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Is Most Inspiring Person to Her Despite Divorce

Kim Kardashian disclosed in an interview how she is inspired by her ex-husband Kanye West

Despite their divorce, the two continue to support each other and share businesses together

The 41-year-old also shared how Kanye has been a great influence on her employees and business in general

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has named her ex-husband Kanye West as the most inspiring person in her life.

Kim Kardashian says Kanye will always inspire her. Photo: kimkardashian.

Source: Instagram

Despite the two calling it quits a few months back, they continue to take care of their children together and appear to have no negative energy between them.

In a new interview with Wall Street Journal, the proud mother of four showed she has huge admiration for her ex-hubby despite their love not thriving as they would have hoped.

Kim revealed that Kanye will "always be the most inspirational person" to her.

The model does not only share kids with the rapper, but they are also business partners, an area Kim believes he is integral in.

Kanye the businessman

She noted that Kanye "has a piece" of her Skims clothing line and does not only inspire the team but also shares information with them.

The 41-year-old added the musician seems to be enjoying the process, after all, he is a great artist and the brains behind Yeezy footwear.

According to Page Six, Skims have worked on a collaboration with Fendi on a capsule collection.

The couple share four kids, North - eight years old, Saint- five years old, Chicago - three years old and Psalms - two years old.

The two continue to support each other, with Kim recently featuring in Kanye's listening party for his Donda album.

Kanye is also said to have shown support to Kim during her recent hosting of the Saturday Night Live TV show.

Kris Jenner celebrates Kim's birthday

Kim's mum Kris Jenner recently celebrated her second born daughter as she marks another year.

The reality TV star turned 41 years old on Thursday, October 21, going on her Instagram Stories to share lovely messages from fans, family and friends.

One of the celebrities to send her remarks was none other than Kris Jenner, who posted beautiful snaps of her and her beloved daughter.

One photo showed Kim as a toddler with her mother smiling next to her on what seemed to have been her birthday.

The second was a recent snap of the two, with Kris laying her head on her daughter's shoulder, showing the cute bond they share.

Kris captioned the decades-old photo, wishing her daughter a happy birthday, adding she could not believe how time flies.

Kris also noted that her daughter is living her best life, saying:

"You are in the prime of your life, with four gorgeous children and living your best life."

