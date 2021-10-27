Keanu Reeves bought the stunt team of John Wick 4 each a personalised Rolex Submariner timepiece

Each of the watches was inscribed with a personal message from Keanu to his stunt team

It is estimated that the kind gesture would have easily cost the famous actor R750 000

Keanu Reeves has proven that he is really as great a person as people say he is. At a wrap-up dinner for his latest action film, John Wick 4, he spoiled his 5- person stunt team.

Keanu Reeves gave each of the members of his stunt team a Rolex timepiece. Photo credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

He bought each of them a Rolex Submariner, the watches start from R150k and it is estimated that it cost Keanu around R750k for the gifts.

Each of the timepieces was customised with a personal message from Keanu Reeves to his stunt team according to the Huffington Post.

The stunt team is affectionately known as the John Wick 5 and is made up of Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang.

Social media users react to the generous act

"Reason #2346 why Keanu Reeves is awesome:

With production for John Wick 4 wrapping up, Reeves decided to surprise his stunt crew with personalized Rolex Submariner watches.

The 5 watches all say "THE JOHN WICK FIVE" and would cost Reeves more than $50,000 in total."

"I remember reading that he bought the stunt team from The Matrix motorcycles, the man respects the people who make him look good."

"Keanu Reeves gave a % of his profits from The Matrix to the special effects team b/c he felt "they were the ones who made the movie"

Another time, he cut his salary by a few million so producers could afford Al Pacino.

Money doesn't change you; it magnifies who you already were"

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is privately financing kids' hospitals

Earlier, Briefly News reported that many Hollywood stars like to donate some of their millions to charity or support foundations, they seem to love that people know about it.

Keanu Reeves, however, doesn't want his name attached to any of the good work his foundation is doing. He is that humble.

The actor, known most famously for his role in the Matrix movie series, is donating money to cancer research and numerous children's hospitals.

