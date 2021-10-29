Matthew Perry has announced that he will be releasing a long overdue autobiography sometime in 2022 that will tell his memories of filming the hit sitcom

The actor, who played Chandler Bing on Friends , said that it was about time that he tells the story of that period in his life for him instead of through others

Matthew signed a seven-figure deal with Flatiron books and although the memoir is yet to be given a name, fans are excited to get their hands on a copy

It goes without doubt that one of the highest points in Matthew Perry's career was his time on the 90s sitcom Friends. The show has lived through generations and fans have a particular interest in the main characters personal lives during that time. Matthew Perry will be granting fans access to his dearest memories while filming the show.

The South African reports that Matthew Perry's interest in writing a memoir was sparked by the realisation that he has never told the story of his life in his own words. Most details that were made public about his personal life were based on other people's accounts. When speaking about his upcoming book, he said:

"There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse’s mouth. In this case, the horse’s mouth being me."

Deadline reported that the book would be published under MacMillan division Flatiron books and will most likely see a release date as early as next year.

An official name for the book has not been confirmed but one fan took a rather funny guess.

