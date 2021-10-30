Emauni Jeanise Manley was a second-grader in Charles County, Maryland, when she helped raise funds to get lunch for her colleagues

At the time, some of her mates couldn't afford to pay for their lunch and had cheese sandwiches in their lunch

After learning about their situation, she teamed up with her mom to raise over $4,300 to pay for their lunches

Emauni Jeanise Manley helped raise over R65 950 in cash to pay for the lunches of her mates who couldn't afford it.

At the time, Manley was a 7-year-old second-grader in Charles County, Maryland in the United States of America.

She told NBC that she noticed some of her classmates were having only cheese sandwiches in their lunch.

How 2nd Grader Raised Money For Classmates Who Cannot Afford Lunch

Teaming up with her mom

After learning about some of her classmates not being able to afford lunch, she consulted with her mother, Rosalynd Manley, who is also a teacher in her school.

The pair teamed up to raise funds on Facebook towards helping deprived kids in her school who couldn't afford to pay for their lunch.

Their initiative received support from hundreds of people who donated money towards their project.

Exceeding expectations

The duo initially targeted to raise R12 244, but within a week, they raised over R65 950, said Total News 24.

Manley became an author at the age of five and she is already making a difference in the lives of her classmates.

She is also a model and an entrepreneur with her own clothing line, EmauniJ Collection, a T-shirt line she designs herself.

Teacher Provides Pupils with School Uniforms

Briefly News previously reported that Fredrick Mensah, a class one teacher, provided six of his pupils with free school uniforms on behalf of a donor.

Mensah, a teacher at the Mankessim M/A "A" School in the Central Region, added the tension-easing practice of 'class entering greeter' to his special way of welcoming his pupils to class.

An adorable video that has raked in seven million views so far shows him and the students bonding in a heartwarming way before entering his class.

Source: Briefly.co.za