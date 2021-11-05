Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Vows to Never Use Real Guns on Set Ever Again

Dwayne Johnson has committed himself and his production company, Seven Bucks Production, to creating a safer environment on the set of action movies

The Rock's decision was heavily influenced by Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of a movie

Dwayne is doing this as his part to protect those involved in the production of movies with dangerous activities and preventing such tragedies from ever happening again

Dwayne Johnson has taken an impactful decision to ban the use of real firearms on the set of any film, TV show or series filmed under his company. The actor has taken this action to avoid any fatal accidents from ever occurring on set again.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has taken action to prevent an accident like Alec Baldwin's from happening again. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The fatal accident that took place while filming the movie Rust shook many people around the world, especially those who work in the industry. Variety reports that Alec Baldwin had his first on-camera interview about the incident since. The actor commented on the growing movement to abolish the use of real fireable weapons on production sets.

Change.org currently has a petition running to create a safer workspace for actors and all those working to make moves and shows. At the time of Baldwin's interview, the petition was sitting on roughly 81 thousand signatures.

Dwayne Johnson has also joined the movement. The actor and producer publicly stated that he will no longer allow the use of real weapons on anything made under his company.

eNCA reports that Dwayne's company will be switching to other alternatives for weapons and will likely use special effects, no matter the cost implications. He said:

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions. Any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce. We won't use real guns at all."

