A man identified as Kenny Hsieh has got many talking on social media after taking to the streets to distribute his resume

Kenny is a software engineer seeking a job opportunity; his photo was shared on LinkedIn by a man named Nash R

Nash urged his LinkedIn connections to show Kenny the power of the social media platform by getting him a job

A man in the United States identified as Kenny Hsieh has taken his job hunting to another level as he took to the streets to distribute his resume.

A LinkedIn user named Nash R. posted Hsieh's photo on his page and asked people to show him the power of the social media platform by getting him a job.

Kenny Hsieh is a software engineer who is hungry for success. Photo credit: Nash R.

Kenny could be seen holding a whiteboard that indicated that he is a software engineer who is hungry for success.

The whiteboard read:

"Software engineer. Hungry for success. Take a resume."

Taking to his LinkedIn page to share the photo, Nash wrote:

"Folks, meet Kenny Hsieh /shāy/! I met him standing outside my local Whole Foods holding this sign. He drove from Murrieta to Santa Clara in hopes of finding a job as he transitions into a new field/industry. Let's show him the power of LinkedIn. Please like, comment, or reshare. Let's get Kenny a job!"

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of Nash's post to share their thoughts.

Talya Franco said:

"Saw this on the news this morning! truly powerful way to start the day. Not only is he hopeful to run into someone to chat with but taking matters into his own hands to get the attention he deserves. Praying he lands something soon!!!"

Josh Phelps commented:

"Just wanted to drop a quick now to say wow! Genius idea, good luck to him. I know this is going to turn into something great for him."

Ankita Baruah wrote:

"Kenny we r hiring, send me a message."

Beale Howard said:

"I’d be more than happy to help Kenny. Send me a note."

Anna Rabinkova commented:

"That’s the store I go to for groceries, in the center of Silicon Valley. Lots of techies going there, he is in the right spot!"

