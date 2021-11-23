Justin Bieber shared several photos of him and his wife Hailey during lovely moments spent together

The singer noted how blessed he is to have the 25-year-old in his life, adding she is his forever love

The Sorry crooner noted Hailey was more than enough for him and promised to spend his days making her feel like a queen

Canadian popstar Justin Bieber has celebrated his wife Hailey as she turns a year older. The singer has shown that he is undoubtedly head over heels in love with his wife and would not have it any other way.

Justin Bieber promised to always be there for his wife Hailey. Photo: justinbieber.

Source: Instagram

As Hailey Bieber turned 25 years old, the music star went on his Instagram to dedicate a lovely and powerful message, showering his woman with love.

In the post, Justin shared several photos of him and Hailey during different moments of their time together while relishing marriage life. The Sorry hitmaker affirmed that everything he has belongs to her, and he's blessed to have her in his life.

"To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever," he wrote.

Justin said that life made more sense after Hailey became his wife and he promised to never stop loving and protecting her. He also stated that she was more than enough for him and vowed to spend every day making her feel like a queen.

Fans are in awe of Justin and Hailey's love

Justin's message touched many fans who complimented the couple while celebrating Hailey.

Here are a few reactions:

@mamajanmusic said:

"Love how you love her! HB HRB! MJ."

@karlawelchstylist said:

"The best gal! Happy Birthday @haileybieber."

@thejasonkennedy said:

"Your Queen- Happy Birthday @haileybieber, you are a joy to all of us."

@kimkardashian said:

"The cutest!!! Happy Birthday Hailey."

@luxybaldwin said:

"Why I'm I crying with your words, the way you loves her, I can't I gonna never have this."

@sam_i_am2288 said:

"Nailed the caption, Bieber, and she was damn worthy of it! So much love today for a woman so very clearly deserving of it all! Happy Birthday, @haileybieber!"

@anegadobiba said:

"Best couple!! HDB mama @haileybieber I love you."

Mzansi’s getting that yummy yum: Justin Bieber's coming to SA in 2022, fans are crying

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mzansi Beliebers lost their ish when they found out that Justin Bieber is coming to South Africa in 2022 as part of his lit world tour. SA has not been very lucky as of recent when it comes to having lit artists book performances in the Motherland, especially with the coronavirus, so this is a real treat.

Bieber is said to have booked two concerts in the two main cities of SA - September 28 at DHL Stadium in Cape Town and at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, on October 1, as reported by TimesLIVE.

The Justice World Tour will run from May 2022 through to March 2023. Justin will whoo fans in 20 countries over 90 performances, what a wow! Mzansi fans have been losing their minds ever since the news dropped and social media has been going gaga. Justin, my guy, we hope you are prepared for what is upon you, lol.

Source: Briefly.co.za