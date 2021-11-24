WWE fans were treated to drama after one of them attacked wrestler Seth Rollins

Rollins had beaten Finn Balor and was heading back to the locker room when the man jumped a barricade and speared him to the floor

Security quickly restrained the man before cops arrested him, with Rollins describing the incident as scary

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A WWE fan has been arrested after attacking wrestler Seth Rollins on Monday night Raw.

A fan speared WWE superstar Seth Rollins after his match with Finn Balor. Photos: Seth Rollins and @kash_vL.

Source: UGC

A video of the attack has gone viral online and happened as Rollins fought Finn Balor at the Barclays Centre in New York.

Fans spears Rollins

Rollins had beaten Balor when a man jumped over the railing and speared the 35-year-old wrestler as he headed back to the locker room.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The man was seen violently tackling Rollins to the ground as referees and security rushed to help him.

WWE officials confirmed the attack saying it was not fake and the man would be prosecuted.

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," WWE officials said.

The fan was taken into custody and charged with attempted assault and disrupting a live sporting event.

Rollins speaks

Speaking to TMZ after the incident, Rollins said he was terrified by the attacker. He expressed shock at the incident, saying the man should be banned from the show.

"It's terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job.

Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay,” he said.

The wrestler further asserted that he was not injured in the attack but refused to speak on whether he wanted the man to face the law.

"No, no serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay,” he said.

Undertaker floors fan

WWE icon the Undertaker floored a fan who begged him to unleash his trademark move on him.

The man asked if the star could chop him during dinner at a restaurant.

Fascinatingly, the wrestling icon obliged, crashing the fan to the ground with his right hand.

The 56-year-old is currently enjoying his time outside the ring, having called time on his illustrious wrestling career.

Source: Briefly.co.za