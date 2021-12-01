Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the funeral of Ezra Blount, whose death occurred after the rapper's festival, was rejected

Blount’s family asked for time to mourn, saying his dad could later meet Scott

The 9-year-old was the youngest victim of the Astroworld Festival stampede that claimed 10 lives

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The parents of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who died at the Astroworld Festival organised by Travis Scott, have turned down his offer to pay for the funeral.

Ezra Blount passed away after attending Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival with his father. Photos: Taylor Blount and Rick Kern.

Source: UGC

Scott's offer rejected

Lawyers representing the rapper had written to Ezra's family saying the rapper would carter for the burial costs of the boy.

The letter further pointed out that Scott's move to carter for Ezra's burial would not affect a lawsuit filed by the family against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The family said they recognised that Scott felt remorseful for the tragedy but declined the offer through their lawyer.

USA Today reports they further asserted that they would like for the rapper to take responsibility for the tragedy.

“The loss of a child is like a faucet of unimaginable pain that has no off handle…Your client’s offer is declined.

I have no doubt Mr Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” the response read.

Ezra’s dad did not rule out meeting the rapper later but asked for time to heal.

Youngest victim

Ezra was the youngest victim among the 10 people who died in connection with the November 5 concert.

Ezra was on his father's shoulders during the show, but the dad passed out as he struggled to breathe.

The boy fell off his shoulders and was trampled by the rowdy crowd. He spent a week on life support after being injured at the concert before passing away.

Crowd at the back surge forward

Briefly News reported that the concert that attracted 50,000 fans saw the crowd at the back surge forwards, compressing the people at the front.

"The crowd, for whatever reason, began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed.

They were unable to escape that situation," a police spokesperson said.

Source: Briefly.co.za