A granddaughter made her 94-year-old grandmother's lifelong dream come true in an emotional fashion

The lady took the old woman for a bathe in the ocean with a chair for the first time in her entire life

A video capturing the sweet moment between grandmother and granddaughter has moved many to tears on social media

People usually come up with desires, that may appear weird to others, they hope to achieve before their demise and a lady helped her granny actualize hers.

The old woman's lifelong dream of having a bathe in the ocean became a reality at the age of 94 as her granddaughter treated her to one.

The lady bathed her granny in the ocean Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goodnews_movement

A video shared by Goodnews Movement on Instagram capturing the emotional moment showed the aged woman seated on a chair in an ocean as her granddaughter poured water fetched from the ocean on her.

Perhaps overwhelmed with emotions at finally seeing her dream come true, the old woman appeared to shed tears softly and was joined by her granddaughter.

The two then had fun with the large body of water by scattering it in the air with their hands.

Internet users gush

@nyhermana stated:

I would have her actually BE in the water- to feel it wash over her body...float... But, it is a Beautiful moment. "

@jenniferswirls wrote:

"This made me tear up, these magical moments are what life is made for. ❤️"

@makeupbykat opined:

"This made me cry like a baby. I miss my grandma so much. "

@samantha_sammarco commented:

"That's so sweet. I wish my grandmother was still around to do something like this with. ❤️

@ps_withlove_ remarked:

"I’m sensing more of a spiritual baptism. She’s praying with her grandma and she has a shirt with “John 3:16”. Very beautiful moment "

Source: Briefly.co.za