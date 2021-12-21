An interesting video has shown some police officers going around to make Christmas very beautiful for people

With a bodycam on, they gave $100 (R1580) to each set of people they interacted with, telling them that it is a gift from Ocala Police Department

Many beneficiaries of the policemen's kindness were very surprised to get such money from officers on the road

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Officers from the Ocala Police Department in Florida, US, have been spotted in a viral video playing Santa Claus.

In a clip shared by Ayo Ojeniyi, an officer stopped a female motorist and said that he will be blessing her with $100 bill (R1580). When the woman heard it, she asked if he was serious.

The officers surprised people with their gifts in the video. Photo source: @ayoojeniyi

Source: Instagram

Free money

After giving her the money, the woman who could not really believe what just happened screamed:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Thank you, Jesus!"

Another part of the video showed the moment a different officer stopped a motorist at night. He asked if the person had ever had good police encounters. Afterwards, he handed the person another $100 (R1580).

They showed love

They did this severally in the clip. At a moment, a policeman approached some women at a place that looked like a park. When he gave them the same amount, they initially thought he was joking.

While the police were busy spreading love a few days to Christmas, their bodycams captured everything.

Watch the video below:

Billionaire surprised wife with big Christmas gift

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a popular Instagram couple, Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee, have got people talking as the wife shared a short video of her and her husband.

In the short clip, the woman was led out of a Rolls Royce blindfolded by Masoud. Right in front of her was a private jet Christmas gift for her.

When the veil was taken off her eyes, the woman hugged her husband happily. She wrote that after 11 years, the man still found a way to surprise her.

Stephanie revealed that the aircraft is an "insane gift". She added that she loves the red carpet treatment that was also given her.

Source: Briefly.co.za