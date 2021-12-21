American Police Officers Randomly Stop People on the Road, Give Them $100 for Christmas in Video
- An interesting video has shown some police officers going around to make Christmas very beautiful for people
- With a bodycam on, they gave $100 (R1580) to each set of people they interacted with, telling them that it is a gift from Ocala Police Department
- Many beneficiaries of the policemen's kindness were very surprised to get such money from officers on the road
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Officers from the Ocala Police Department in Florida, US, have been spotted in a viral video playing Santa Claus.
In a clip shared by Ayo Ojeniyi, an officer stopped a female motorist and said that he will be blessing her with $100 bill (R1580). When the woman heard it, she asked if he was serious.
Free money
After giving her the money, the woman who could not really believe what just happened screamed:
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
"Thank you, Jesus!"
Another part of the video showed the moment a different officer stopped a motorist at night. He asked if the person had ever had good police encounters. Afterwards, he handed the person another $100 (R1580).
They showed love
They did this severally in the clip. At a moment, a policeman approached some women at a place that looked like a park. When he gave them the same amount, they initially thought he was joking.
While the police were busy spreading love a few days to Christmas, their bodycams captured everything.
Watch the video below:
Billionaire surprised wife with big Christmas gift
Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a popular Instagram couple, Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee, have got people talking as the wife shared a short video of her and her husband.
He removed the bar: Reactions as man gifts private jet to his wife after 11yrs of marriage, video goes viral
In the short clip, the woman was led out of a Rolls Royce blindfolded by Masoud. Right in front of her was a private jet Christmas gift for her.
When the veil was taken off her eyes, the woman hugged her husband happily. She wrote that after 11 years, the man still found a way to surprise her.
Stephanie revealed that the aircraft is an "insane gift". She added that she loves the red carpet treatment that was also given her.
Source: Briefly.co.za