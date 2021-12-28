A man in Colorado went on a shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood that killed four people and injured two

The shooter tried to flee on foot while police were pursuing him and started an exchange of gunfire, which resulted in the police killing him

The motive for the shootings are not yet known and police are actively investigating the case to find the reason

DENVER - Yesterday night (27 December) a man in Denver, Colorado went on a shooting spree where he shot four people and injured one man before being killed by the police.

The man went to different locations around Denver and shot at people. In downtown, he killed two women and injured a man. He then travelled to Cheesman Park, where he shot and killed a man.

He then drove to west Denver where he fired shots, but did not hit anyone. Denver police officers followed him with the intention of arresting him, SABC News reports.

A gunman killed four people and injured one before he was killed by police in Denver, Colorado. Image: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Denver gunman vs police

While the Denver police pursued the shooter, he shot at them and disabled their vehicle. then he drove to Lakewood and killed the fourth victim. The local police attempted to pull him over, but he started a gun battle with them before leaving his car and trying to run away into a hotel.

The gunman shot a hotel staff member, resulting in injuries. He also injured a police officer and then the police shot and killed the shooter, according to CNN.

Denver and Lakewood police have not yet been able to ascertain why the gunman went on a shooting spree and are actively investigating the case.

Reactions to the Denver shooting spree

"What is it with Colorado and mass shootings?"

"Can't imagine this will wake anyone up. If school shootings can't get people to understand things need to change then nothing will."

"Time to trot out thoughts and prayers again, rather than doing anything useful."

