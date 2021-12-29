Dr Dre and Nicole Young are officially divorced, and a court ruled on how they would share their property

The music producer will pay Nicole R150m in two instalments, and she will keep four of their 10 cars

Dre will keep seven estates they owned, and the rights to his master recordings

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The long and ugly divorce between legendary music star Dr Dre and his wife Nicole Young has concluded.

Dr Dre will pay his ex-wife Nicole Young KSh 1.1 billion. Photo: Kevin Mazur.

Source: Getty Images

Dre to keep seven properties

This is after Dre struck a property settlement with his ex-wife.

Dre and Nicole filed their property settlement agreement that will see Dre pay her R150 million. He will pay half the amount now and the remainder in a year’s time.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The music producer, whose estimated net worth is will keep seven of the properties they own including two homes in Malibu, 2 homes in Calabasas and four properties in Los Angeles.

Dre will also keep the rights to his master recordings and his Apple stocks, which includes proceeds from the sales of Beat by Dre.

Nicole gets four cars

They also divided their fleet of 10 vehicles, with Nicole getting to keep 4.

She will also keep jewellery, cash and bank accounts she maintained during their marriage. Nicole was also instructed to pay her legal fees.

Messy divorce

Briefly News previously reported that Nicole attempted to serve Dre legal papers at his grandmother's funeral.

Dre was paying his last respects to his grandmother on Monday, October 18, when a legal representative showed up with the papers.

However, there are conflicting reports on the exact location where the legal representative confronted Dre.

A source close to the producer said he was approached while standing next to his grandma' casket.

However, sources close to Nicole said he was served in the cemetery parking lot after the burial.

Dre did not take the documents as he recoiled in anger. The papers served to Dre involved a judge’s order directing him to finish paying Nicole's attorney fees.

Nicole filed for divorce from Dre in July 2020, after 24 years together. She cited irreconcilable differences.

Nicole had initially demanded to be paid KSh 200 million per month and the KSh 500 million for her lawyers.

Dre previously agreed to pay her KSh 200 million as temporary spousal support.

Source: Briefly News