Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty by a federal US jury of sex trafficking of minors for her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein

Maxwell's sentencing has not been set but it's predicted that she will spend the rest of her life in prison

Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell's attorney, said that they will appeal the conviction, which Maxwell pleaded not guilty to

NEW YORK - Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and former girlfriend of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has been found guilty of the sex trafficking of minors for her late ex-boyfriend.

Yesterday (29 December), a US jury in Manhattan declared Maxwell guilty of acquiring and grooming female minors for Epstein, who was a financier in the US, to sexually abuse and provide to his elite, high-powered friends to do the same too.

Maxwell faced six charges but was found guilty for five after the jury deliberated on the matter for five days. Bobbi Sternheim, who represented Maxwell in the case, said that her legal team plan to appeal the decision, EWN reports.

Bobbi Sternheim (pictured), Ghilaine Maxwell's lawyer, says they will appeal the guilty verdict. Image: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Maxwell's future following sex trafficking conviction

The charge which Maxwell was found innocent on is recruiting a minor to travel with the intention of participating in illegal sexual activities. The date for her sentencing is unknown, therefore making it difficult to ascertain how many years she will be ordered to serve in prison.

According to eNCA, due to the nature of her charges and the minimum sentence they each carry, it is possible that 60-year-old Maxwell will be imprisoned for the remainder of her life. Maxwell had pleaded not guilty to all six of her charges.

Epstein was found guilty of the sex trafficking of minors in June 2019 and in August he committed suicide in his prison cell. The court found that Maxwell and Epstein had worked together in trafficking underage girls to partake in illegal sexual activities.

Reactions to Maxwell's conviction

@pjulies24 said:

"Good. We want names!"

@RooikopR believes:

"Evil people need to be locked away. Easy as that."

@handrivorster remarked:

"Hope Andrew Windsor will be summoned to stand trial soon."

@AdiSnyman shared:

"And surprise surprise, certain details have been sealed. She's taking the fall, while other pedos get away."

@nnbm162 asked:

"So WHO are the men that she groomed these young girls for?"

@Finesizz shared:

"She knew she would be trusted more by these girls, as a woman. She appears to have shown no remorse, how evil."

