The Animal Welfare League of Arlington, America, is holding an unknown chicken after it was found hovering around the Pentagon

It was taken away by the animal society as it waits to be rehomed, but it remains unclear whether it was simply lost or sent on an espionage mission

When netizens were asked to suggest a name for it, the name HennyPenny from Penny (Pentagon) and Hen emerged as the choice

An unknown chicken was found lurking around one of the most secure buildings on earth; the Pentagon.

The chicken was named HennyPenny from Penny (Pentagon) and Hen. Image: Animal Welfare League of Arlington/Pentagon.

Details indicate that the brown fowl was caught hovering around the security centre as if it was looking for a way to get into the Pentagon.

Officers with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington were called to the scene to take the bird away.

"Very early this morning, this chicken was caught sneaking around the security area at the Pentagon (we're not kidding) and our officers were called to come pick her up," read the post on Facebook.

The facility added that Sgt. Ballena took the unclaimed chicken safely to the shelter where she will stay until they find a new home for her.

It remains unclear whether she was simply lost, trying to get to the other side of the street, or sent on an espionage mission.

Suggest a name

As a concluding statement, the society asked members of the public to suggest a name for the chicken, something netizens had a field day with.

Katrin Boneau:

"I think she should be called Ethel, for Ethel Rosenberg, the most infamous Russian spy ever."

Áine Elisheva:

Penny (Pentagon) of course! Full name HennyPenny."

Katie Mutchler:

"She definitely looks like a Penny! I would be interested in adopting her when the opportunity arrives."

Melissa Araujo:

"Chicken little, or pranky penny, because she thought she could just stroll where she pleased."

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington finally settled on the name HennyPenny.

Pentagon is one of the world's most guarded buildings

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that the Pentagon is not only an iconic symbol of the United States’ defence program but is also one of the world's most highly guarded structures.

Located in Washington D.C., the Pentagon is secured by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, with high-level measures put in place to keep it safe from biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear attacks.

Top-notch security screening is compulsory for everyone seeking access to the building, with photography prohibited as a measure to ensure confidentiality.

In 2001, the Pentagon was one of the targets in the infamous September 11 terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda when five hijackers crashed an American Airlines Flight 77 into the building.

